12 injured as muharram banners strike power lines on Sukkur express roof

SUKKUR – At least 12 mourners were injured on Friday after high-voltage electric shock struck the rooftop of the Sukkur Express when banners (known as “Alams”) carried by passengers during a Muharram procession touched overhead high-tension wires.

According to railway sources, the incident occurred as the train was en route from Jacobabad to Sukkur and reached the Arain area, where several mourners were traveling on the roof as part of a religious observance. The metal-tipped alams, held upright by the mourners, made contact with overhead 11kV wires, resulting in a powerful electric discharge.

The collision caused one of the high-tension wires to snap and fall onto the train, triggering panic onboard. Witnesses reported hearing a loud spark followed by cries for help as multiple passengers received electric shocks and burns.

Rescue teams and local authorities responded promptly, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where several were said to be in critical condition due to burn injuries. Emergency medical staff provided immediate care, while police cordoned off the area to manage the crowd and secure the site.

Railway officials suspended operations on the Sindh-Balochistan railway track, citing safety risks and ongoing restoration work due to the damaged electric lines. The Pakistan Railways administration is investigating the matter, and calls for stricter enforcement of rooftop travel bans have intensified.

The tragic incident highlights the need for greater public awareness and strict safety enforcement, especially during religious gatherings involving large crowds and symbolic items like alams that can pose risks near electrical infrastructure.