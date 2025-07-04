Pakistan wins two more medals at world police and fire games in USA

Pakistan continued its strong performance at the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama, by winning two more medals on Thursday. The country’s medal tally in the event has now reached three, with more athletes still in contention.

Constable Ali Nawaz of Islamabad Police earned a silver medal in boxing after a fierce contest in the 86kg cruiserweight category. He advanced to the final after an impressive run through earlier rounds. However, in the gold medal match, he lost narrowly 2-3 to a skilled Australian opponent, securing second place on the podium.

In wrestling, Furqan Khan from Punjab Police also shined by claiming a bronze medal in the 125kg freestyle category. He defeated tough competitors from the United States and Mongolia, showcasing strength and technique. This bronze adds to his earlier medal in the 130kg Greco-Roman wrestling category, making him a double medalist for Pakistan in this global event.

The games, which gather law enforcement and fire personnel from around the world, are a major platform for showcasing physical skill and sportsmanship. Over 10,000 athletes from 70+ countries are competing in more than 60 sports.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Afridi of Sindh Police has qualified for the boxing finals, and Pakistan hopes to add to its medal haul. His final bout is scheduled in the coming days, and officials say his form has been promising.