No jail talks: Nawaz won’t visit Imran, says senator Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD – Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of PML-N in the Senate, firmly denied reports claiming that party leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was planning to visit Adiala Jail to meet PTI founder Imran Khan. Terming the rumors “baseless, meaningless, and absurd,” Siddiqui said Nawaz Sharif has no intention of visiting the prison.

Speaking on Dawn News’ program In Focus, Siddiqui stated that Nawaz Sharif has already served multiple unjust sentences in Adiala Jail and has no reason to return. “I’ve seen these claims on media and social media, even from some respected journalists, but they failed to explain what Nawaz Sharif would gain or offer in such a meeting,” he said.

Siddiqui questioned the logic behind the story, asking: “What could Nawaz possibly want from Imran Khan or vice versa? What purpose would this meeting serve? It’s a narrative spun from the same circles that try to comfort PTI supporters with such tales.”

He added that this is part of a new myth that Imran Khan’s stature is so grand that even Nawaz Sharif would have to go to jail to convince him. “There’s no such development — neither Nawaz Sharif nor the party leadership has discussed or planned any such visit,” he emphasized.

The senator further questioned the necessity of such a move: “Is the country not functioning without Imran Khan? Is the economy collapsing, or are our foreign relations in shambles because of his absence? Of course not. He’s simply facing consequences for his own actions.”

He also commented on internal confusion within PTI, saying some members want to negotiate with the government but are blocked by Imran Khan’s hardline stance. “They first need to decide among themselves before coming to us. Nawaz Sharif has no role in this drama,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja also dismissed the rumors, calling them “mere propaganda.” He said, “Nawaz Sharif no longer holds the ability to take important decisions for the country. The government cannot silence PTI or the public through oppression.”

The clarification comes amid widespread social media speculation that Nawaz Sharif planned to visit Adiala Jail for reconciliation talks with the incarcerated former prime minister.