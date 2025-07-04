Sazgar’s sales engine roars: 4-wheeler boom hits new peak

Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW) achieved its second-highest monthly sales in June 2025 by selling 1,349 four-wheelers. The number reflects a 47% jump compared to May. Sales also more than doubled compared to June 2024. A local research firm, Topline Research, confirmed this strong growth. The company had earlier expected demand to rise due to economic stability and lower interest rates.

In its stock filing, SAZEW noted that production in June reached only 985 units, making sales much higher than output. Sazgar began its four-wheeler journey in August 2022 through a joint venture with China’s Great Wall Motor. The company also sold 2,435 three-wheelers in June, far above their production of 1,420 units. This mismatch suggests strong market demand.

During the first nine months of FY25, Sazgar sold 8,313 four-wheelers. This shows a 159% rise compared to 3,205 units in the same period last year. The company’s recent financial results also showed a 105% increase in profit, reaching Rs6.23 billion. Sazgar’s market presence has grown sharply, boosted by hybrid models like Haval.

Sazgar’s share price reflected this momentum. It touched an intra-day high of Rs1,248.85 before settling at Rs1,192.32 per share. Investors reacted positively to the sales report. The company’s growth comes as Pakistan’s auto sector begins to recover from previous slowdowns. Lower interest rates are helping more customers afford new vehicles.

Looking ahead, Sazgar plans to launch New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) by FY26. The company has increased capital spending by 155% for its NEV facility. Officials believe this move will strengthen their future position. With rising demand and upcoming innovations, Sazgar appears ready to keep driving growth in Pakistan’s auto market.