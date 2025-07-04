Pakistan bets big on EVs to drive economic and climate wins

In a strong move to reduce fossil fuel use and combat climate change, Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) has accelerated efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide. A high-level session led by Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani brought together government officials and EV industry leaders to address core challenges, including charging infrastructure, policy bottlenecks, and financing.

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for urban EV charging stations, as inadequate infrastructure remains a key barrier to widespread EV adoption. The initiative aligns with Pakistan’s climate commitments to achieve 30% EV usage by 2030, as outlined in its 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

A major focus was on retrofitting the country’s 29 million fuel-powered motorcycles, which dominate the transport sector. Officials believe standardized retrofitting can cut emissions quickly and cost-effectively while supporting clean mobility goals.

Industry representatives raised concerns over high upfront EV costs and the lack of highway charging facilities. In response, the ministry is exploring EV financing solutions through banking partnerships and pushing for a shift from Completely Built Unit (CBU) imports to local assembly (CKD). This strategy is expected to lower vehicle prices, boost local industry, and create green jobs.

Officials also called for clear retrofitting regulations to ensure safety and quality standards. The consultative session reflects Pakistan’s growing resolve to build a sustainable, low-carbon transport ecosystem and pave the way for an eco-friendly future.