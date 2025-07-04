Russia strikes Kyiv with war’s biggest drone attack after Trump-Putin call

Russia launched its largest drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight, just hours after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Ukrainian officials, at least 23 people were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged, including schools, apartments, and a medical facility. Air raid sirens rang from evening to dawn as Ukraine’s air force reported over 500 drones and missiles were launched.

Families in Kyiv hid in metro stations as the city shook with explosions. The attack caused fires, damage to infrastructure, and delays in train services. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strikes “massive and cynical” and noted the timing closely followed news of Trump’s conversation with Putin. He urged for stronger air defence systems and more international pressure on Russia.

The White House confirmed Trump’s call with Putin but said it led to “no progress.” Trump later expressed disappointment and claimed Putin showed no interest in ending the war. Meanwhile, Ukraine criticized a US pause in some weapons deliveries, warning it would hurt their ability to stop further strikes. Zelensky plans to speak directly with Trump about this issue.

The Ukrainian air force said it destroyed most of the drones, but strikes still hit eight regions. Damage was widespread, and social media videos showed civilians fleeing for safety and firefighters battling blazes. Officials said the attack impacted six districts in Kyiv, while Poland reported damage to its embassy’s consular office in the city.

This attack comes amid rising tensions and an unclear stance from Trump regarding continued US support. Thousands of civilians have already died in the war that began with Russia’s invasion in 2022. With no signs of peace, Ukraine continues to call for urgent military aid and stricter sanctions on Moscow.