India unveils $234 million drone push after border tensions with Pakistan

India is preparing to launch a massive $234 million incentive programme to boost its domestic drone industry following recent military clashes with Pakistan, sources revealed on Friday. The move is aimed at reducing dependency on imported drone parts and developing a strong local manufacturing base for both civil and military use.

The planned programme, set to run for three years, will support the production of drones, components, software, and counter-drone systems. This fresh push comes in response to Pakistan’s drone advancements, which are reportedly backed by China and Turkiye, intensifying the regional drone arms race between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions flared in early May after India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack and responded with a wave of airstrikes. The exchange of missiles that followed lasted a week and only de-escalated after U.S. intervention. Military officials from both countries acknowledged the extensive use of drones and kamikaze UAVs during the conflict.

India’s new drone plan far exceeds its earlier $14 million incentive scheme introduced in 2021, which failed to spark significant industry growth. This time, India hopes to locally produce at least 40% of all key drone components by the end of fiscal year 2028, focusing on motors, sensors, and imaging systems often sourced from China.

To support this vision, India’s Small Industries Development Bank will offer low-interest loans to drone firms for R&D and operational costs. The government also plans bonus incentives for manufacturers that source parts locally, further encouraging indigenous development and reducing foreign dependence.

Currently, over 600 companies are engaged in drone manufacturing and services in India. Officials say the country must “double down” on indigenisation to build a powerful drone ecosystem that can meet both defense and civilian needs amid rising geopolitical tensions.