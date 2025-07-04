Gandapur gets tough: No delays in KP’s development roadmap

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has directed all government departments to take immediate and practical steps to implement the province’s newly launched two-year roadmap. He stressed that no delay would be tolerated in completing public welfare projects and warned against compromising on governance.

Speaking at the roadmap launch ceremony, Gandapur criticized poor governance as the root cause behind stalled development. He cited the shortage of school furniture and misuse of government assets, like chairs being used at political rallies, as signs of administrative failure. He pledged strict accountability for such issues.

Gandapur emphasized that the new roadmap includes a clear system of reward and punishment. He announced that he would personally review progress monthly and would not hesitate to remove underperforming officials without offering excuses or accepting political recommendations.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, addressing the same event, highlighted how weak security systems harm the public and affect the province’s progress. He called on all institutions to actively fight terrorism and confirmed that appointments and transfers would now be made strictly on the basis of performance.

The roadmap includes major targets such as ensuring 100% medicine availability in hospitals, upgrading 250 basic health units, reducing out-of-school children by 50%, and providing solar energy to low-income households. Other initiatives include planting fruit trees, distributing olive saplings, and constructing 14,000 residential plots in New Peshawar Valley.