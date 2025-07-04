Pakistan opens mining sector to US, China & Russia with equal bidding rights

In a major policy shift aimed at attracting global investment, Pakistan has invited companies from the United States, China, and Russia to bid for multibillion-dollar mining contracts, including the high-profile Reko Diq gold and copper project. The government is promoting an “open-handed policy” that ensures equal opportunity for all foreign investors, regardless of geopolitical alignments.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik confirmed that Pakistan is in active dialogue with all three nations. A recent webinar between the Ministry of Petroleum and US firms explored potential mining joint ventures. Meanwhile, Chinese and Russian companies have also been engaged, with formal invitations extended for upcoming bidding rounds.

Minister Malik described Reko Diq as a model project that could set the tone for future mining ventures. “Our approach is neutral and investment-friendly. No country will be discriminated against,” he said. The government sees mining as a key driver of economic growth, especially in underdeveloped regions like Balochistan, where Reko Diq is located.

Beyond mining, the minister addressed pressing energy sector issues, pointing to the previous LNG deal with Qatar as a cause of the circular debt and gas shortages now affecting Pakistan. He hinted at renegotiating the LNG contract in 2026 as part of broader energy reforms aimed at stabilizing supply and pricing.

Minister Malik also emphasized the urgent need for a unified energy ministry to streamline regulation and policy. “A stable, investor-friendly regulatory environment is essential for sustainable progress in both mining and energy,” he said.

Pakistan’s bid to invite competing superpowers into its natural resources sector could mark a turning point in foreign direct investment and signal a more open, multipolar economic strategy.