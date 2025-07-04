Air India falsified maintenance records amid engine safety directive: report

India’s aviation watchdog warned Air India Express earlier this year for failing to replace engine parts on time as required by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), according to an official memo. The memo also revealed that maintenance records were allegedly altered to show compliance with the directive, raising major safety concerns.

The incident involved an Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India Express, a budget airline owned by the Tata Group. Regulators discovered the lapse during a routine audit, months before the deadly Dreamliner crash in June that killed 241 people. Although unrelated, the recent crash has intensified scrutiny of Air India’s overall safety practices.

In response to the memo, Air India Express acknowledged the delay in replacing the engine parts and blamed the issue on problems during the migration of their record-keeping software. The airline stated that it took corrective action by replacing the parts and suspending responsible personnel, including its quality and airworthiness managers.

EASA had issued the directive in 2023, warning that certain components in CFM LEAP-1A engines—such as seals and rotating parts—could fail if not replaced. The directive stressed that ignoring these faults could lead to engine explosions and loss of aircraft control, posing a significant risk to passengers and crew.

Despite the seriousness of the issue, the plane reportedly made only a few flights after the missed maintenance deadline. However, experts like Vibhuti Singh, a former official at India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, called the lapse “a grave mistake,” especially when flying over sea routes or restricted airspace where safety margins are tighter.

The Indian government has reported that airlines were warned or fined 23 times for safety violations in 2024, with Air India and Air India Express accounting for nearly half of those cases. As investigations continue, aviation authorities are under pressure to enforce stricter compliance and restore public trust in the nation’s flag carriers.