India plans $234M drone incentive amid post-conflict race with Pakistan

India is set to roll out a $234 million (INR 20 billion) incentive programme to boost its domestic drone manufacturing sector, in a strategic move to reduce reliance on imports and counter Pakistan’s fast-growing drone capabilities, which are backed by China and Turkiye, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The decision follows a brief but intense military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors earlier in May, after India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack. The conflict escalated into air strikes and missile exchanges, only de-escalating after U.S. intervention. Both nations have since doubled down on drone development as a strategic priority.

India’s upcoming incentive package — larger than its 2021 drone start-up scheme — aims to support civil and military drone production, including the manufacture of drone components, software, counter-drone systems, and related services over the next three years. Officials say the programme intends to localize at least 40% of critical drone components by the end of fiscal year 2028.

Currently, India imports key components such as motors, sensors, and imaging systems, often from China, despite having over 600 companies active in the domestic drone sector. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is expected to provide low-interest loans to support working capital and R&D needs of manufacturers.

Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently acknowledged that drones played a major role during the May conflict. “We’ve learned that we must build a large and effective indigenous military drone ecosystem,” he said. The government has also banned the import of fully-built drones but not their parts and plans to incentivize companies that source components domestically.

The initiative signals a serious policy shift as India accelerates its efforts to keep pace in the emerging South Asian drone arms race.