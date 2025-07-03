PM orders doubling of digital payment targets

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed to implement the digital transaction system across the country saying it was vital to bring transparency to the economy.

He was chairing a weekly meeting on cashless and digital economy at the Prime Minister’s House.

On the occasion, the prime minister emphasized the need to facilitate payments between citizens and businesses and to raise awareness about the use of digital systems.

He instructed the committees formed for the cashless economy to work closely with all stakeholders to present doable recommendations.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that following the previous meeting, the Digital Payments Innovation and Adoption Committee, the Digital Public Infrastructure Committee, and the Government Payments Committee had been established.

A detailed briefing was given in the meeting with respect to the committee’s proposals and strategies regarding the digitization of the economy.

It was informed that the State Bank of Pakistan was developing a strategy to simplify and ease digital payment methods for merchants.

A simplified package will be introduced to encourage and include small businesses in digital payments.

The target is to increase the number of mobile app users for digital payments from 95 million to 120 million, and the number of merchants using QR codes will be increased from 0.9 million to 2 million.

The total volume of digital payments is aimed to increase from Rs 7.5 billion to Rs 12 billion.

The prime minister directed that all these targets should be doubled.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed the resolve that despite all challenges and difficulties, the government, with the support of international, provincial, and local teams, will soon achieve the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

“We are committed to protect every child in Pakistan from this crippling disease and achieve a polio-free Pakistan,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the Anti-Polio Task Force here.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Shusha for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Upon his arrival at Fuzuli Airport in Shusha, PM Shehbaz Sharif was received by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and senior diplomatic and government officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Advocate, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the visit.

The Prime Minister will attend and address the ECO Summit, being held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

In addition, he will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders participating in the summit.