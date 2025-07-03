NDMA warns of widespread rains, flash floods starting Sunday

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised vigilance as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and potential flash floods are expected to affect various parts of the country from July 6 to 10.

Impact-based weather alerts from the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) warned that predicted monsoon activity combined with a strong westerly wave may affect multiple regions of the country from July 6 to 10, while northern areas face an elevated flash flood risk from July 7 to 12.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad and in Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara and adjoining areas from July 6 to 10.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected across northern and central Punjab, while southern Punjab districts may receive low to moderate rainfall.

In KP, heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Haripur, Bannu, and Kohat.

Gilgit Baltistan and AJK will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, especially during evening and night hours, with flash flood risk in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamir, Ghanche, Shigar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Bagh.

In Sindh, isolated to moderate rainfall is expected in Sukkur, Nawabshah, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Karachi, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, and Mithi, with heavy rainfall likely in Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu.

Balochistan is expected to receive scattered to heavy rainfall in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Lasbela, and Naseerabad.