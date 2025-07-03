Imran involved in May 9 conspiracy, rules LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that sufficient material apparently exists to suggest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s involvement in criminal conspiracy and abetment relating to the May 9, 2023, riots, citing statements of two police officials.

In a written verdict issued on Thursday on post-arrest bail petitions filed by the PTI founder in eight separate cases linked to the violent incidents of May 9, the bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi stated that the testimonies of two police officials-Inspector Ismat Kamal and Assistant Sub-Inspector Hassan Afzal-implicate the PTI founder in planning the May 9 events. The alleged planning meetings were held on May 4 at Chakri Rest Area in Rawalpindi, and on May 7 and 9 in Lahore.

“These statements attract the provisions of Sections 120-B and 121-A of the Pakistan Penal Code,” the judgment read, referring to legal provisions dealing with criminal conspiracy and abetment of mutiny-both considered serious offences.

The bench rejected the argument that the PTI founder could not have been involved in the violence due to his incarceration on May 9, observing that the planning occurred prior to the incident and that his previous conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case was undisputed.

“The petitioner’s case, as the leader of all co-accused, stands on a different footing from those who have been granted bail by various courts,” the order stated.

The prosecution also submitted audio and video evidence, which is pending forensic analysis. Despite receiving court approval for photogrammetry, polygraph, and voice-matching tests within jail premises, the bench noted that the PTI founder had repeatedly refused to cooperate, thereby hindering the investigation.

Citing the prohibitory clause of Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which restricts bail in serious offences, the court found no new circumstances warranting further inquiry or release on bail.

“In collective consideration of the facts and circumstances, we are not inclined to grant post-arrest bail to the petitioner,” the court ruled, dismissing all bail petitions.

A few days ago, the bench had issued a short order and dismissed the bail petitions filed by the PTI founder in cases relating to attacks on Askari Tower at Liberty, PML-N offices in Model Town, Shadman Police Station, the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House, and violence at Sherpao Bridge.

On November 27 last year, an anti-terrorism court had also denied bail to the PTI founder in these eight cases.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted four PTI workers in the May 9 case while declaring the verdict of anti-terrorism court as null and void.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the release of four PTI workers Sohail, Akram, Shahzeb and Mira Khan in the May 9, riots case.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Azam Khan and Justice Khadim Soomro gave the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties. Lawyers Babar Awan, Sardar Busy, and Amina Ali appeared in court on behalf of the PTI.

Babar Awan told the court that out of the 9 prosecution witnesses, only one witness, ASI Muhammad Sharif, identified the accused. It was alleged that firing was carried out but no one was injured.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro asked the prosecution if they had any evidence. The prosecutor replied that there was evidence but the court should give some time so that the evidence can be presented. What could be a bigger act of terrorism than an attack on a police station?

The Islamabad High Court remarked that if it had been to take time, it would have told at the beginning of the case. Now all the arguments have been heard.

The court said that no one has an MLC and no one is injured. The court asked the prosecution to prove the presence of the accused at the scene.

It said that the witnesses did not say in their statements given in the court that the accused were present at the crime scene.

The court inquired whether the court will now give punishment on the basis of the identity parade?

It may be mentioned here that the ATC had sentenced Sohail, Akram, Shahzeb, and Mira Khan to ten years in prison each on May 30. A case was registered against them at the Ramna police station.