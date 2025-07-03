TTAP chief Achakzai offers PM talks on unity govt

Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has offered to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the formation of a unity government.

“I am ready to hold talks with the prime minister on the matter of unity government formation,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

His remarks on unity government comes just days after the SC’s Constitutional Bench accepted review petitions by the majority of 7 to 5 judges and ruled that the Imran Khan-founded party was not entitled to seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

Following the top court verdict, nearly 80 reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies were reallocated among other parliamentary parties.

Addressing the presser, the veteran politician and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman said the country is facing a “constitutional crisis, institutional corruption, and political victimisation.”

“This is not the time to hurl abuses at each other but to unite for the country’s sake,” he said.

The PkMAP leader also condemned the “undermining of democratic values” and the arrest of elected representatives from parliament premises.

While criticising the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and judiciary, Achakzai claimed the general elections 2024 were “manipulated” against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its electoral symbol was “unjustly” revoked.

“We may have differences with [Imran Khan], but the treatment meted out to his party is unjust,” he said, adding that PTI lawmakers and their families were left waiting outside Adiala jail without being allowed to meet.

Commenting over the SC’s reserved seats verdict which had declared PTI ineligible for reserved seats for women and minorities, Achakzai said political parties have “begged for seats” instead of upholding democratic principles.

On foreign policy, he condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and demanded that Benjamin Netanyahu should be declared a global terrorist for the massacre of Palestinians.