PHC seeks report on helicopter availability, tourist safety in KP

Peshawar High Court (PHC) held a hearing on the case of tourists drowning in the Swat River. A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice inquired about the absence of the Commissioner of Malakand Division and questioned the status of the inquiry officer and the progress of the investigation.

The Chief Justice ordered that the Chairman of the Inquiry Committee be summoned to the court immediately.

The Chairman of the Inquiry Committee appeared before the court and confirmed that the committee had visited Swat after the tragic incident and is in the process of preparing a detailed report, which will be submitted within seven days. He informed the court that multiple departmental lapses had surfaced during the initial findings and that all details would be fully disclosed in the final report.

The Chief Justice directed the Commissioner Malakand and the RPO Malakand to submit formal, written reports. He further ordered that a comprehensive report on the safety measures for tourists must also be provided. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that both helicopters were available at the time of the incident and according to the aviation report, flight operations could have been conducted for the rescue.

The court has sought detailed reports on the availability of helicopters and the overall safety arrangements in place for tourists. The hearing was adjourned until the reports are submitted.

The search operation by Rescue 1122 to locate the missing individual,

Abdullah, has entered its seventh consecutive day, the rescue spokesperson confirmed.

Rescue teams remain actively engaged, combing through deep waters and battling strong currents in the search effort. According to the spokesperson, a total of 12 bodies have been recovered so far, but Abdullah from Daska is still missing.

The detailed search operation is being carried out at multiple locations along the river from Faza Gat to Landa K, the spokesperson added. Over 30 personnel, including professional divers, are participating in the ongoing rescue efforts.