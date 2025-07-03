PTI to file reference against four MNAs who joined PML-N

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to send a reference against four MNAs who, despite winning seats with PTI’s backing, have now joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, the party has finalised its plan to take action against these members for deviating from party policy during the vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The reference will be sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The four MNAs named are Chaudhry Usman Ali, Mubarak Zeb, Aurangzeb Khichi, and Zahoor Qureshi. PTI accuses them of violating the party line during the amendment vote and later aligning with the PML-N.

“These members won their seats on PTI tickets and have now joined the PML-N. We have asked the party to send a disqualification reference to the Speaker and the ECP. Let’s see what action they take,” said Qaiser.

In October last year, the government clinched 225 votes, surpassing the required 224, with support from a handful of independent MNAs, including members of the PTI, in the historic midnight passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the National Assembly.

Back then, Qaiser had said that the PTI-backed independent candidates, who supported the contentious constitutional amendment, betrayed the party and its founder, Imran Khan.

“Those who voted [in favour of the bill] have committed treachery against the party and its founder,” Qaiser said.