Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan’s regional peace efforts

Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliky, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, at PM house in Islamabad on Thursday. PM conveyed his respectful regards to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as to His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While fondly recalling his warm and cordial telephone conversation with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince on 24 June, the Prime Minister lauded the Kingdom’s efforts for peace in the Middle East as well as its significant role in the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India. The PM said that Pakistan had assumed the rotating Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, and would count on Saudi Arabia’s support to ensure that its tenure was conducted smoothly and successfully. The Saudi Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.