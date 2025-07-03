Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

The federal government has announced public holidays on July 5 and 6, corresponding to the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. According to an official notification issued, the holidays, falling on a Saturday and Sunday typically non-working days in Pakistan will further facilitate citizens in observing the religious significance of these days with solemnity and respect. All public and private institutions are expected to remain closed during this period. Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.