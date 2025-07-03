Iran halts IAEA cooperation, accuses Germany of hypocrisy

Iran has restated its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) while rejecting Germany’s criticism as unfair and hostile. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Iran still honors the NPT and its safeguards agreement. He strongly condemned Germany’s recent statement criticizing Iran’s decision to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi said Germany’s support for airstrikes on Iran proves its lack of goodwill toward the Iranian people. His remarks came in response to a German Foreign Office post, which called Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the IAEA a “destructive message.” Germany urged Iran to reverse the decision and stressed the importance of international monitoring for a diplomatic resolution.

Iran officially ended its cooperation with the IAEA on Wednesday. The move came after the agency failed to condemn Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. These attacks have caused significant damage, and Tehran believes the agency’s silence shows bias and double standards.

In a separate post, Germany warned that Iran’s step could end global oversight of its nuclear program. Officials said this would harm efforts to reach a peaceful solution. They added that monitoring is essential to building trust and avoiding conflict over Iran’s atomic activities.

Iran’s tensions with Germany and Israel have grown sharply after recent military strikes. During a 12-day war, Israeli forces—backed by the U.S.—attacked key nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. Iran claims over 900 people died, including top military officers and nuclear scientists. On June 17, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended Israel, saying it was “doing the dirty work for all of us.”