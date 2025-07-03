U.S. cracks down on Iran’s oil trade network and Hezbollah’s financiers

The United States has announced new sanctions on a business network involved in Iranian oil trade and a Hezbollah-linked financial group. The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed these actions are part of efforts to increase pressure on Iran’s economy and Hezbollah’s financial system. These sanctions aim to cut off illegal financial sources funding terrorism and instability.

According to Reuters, the targeted network is run by Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said. Since at least 2020, his companies have reportedly been disguising Iranian oil as Iraqi oil or blending it for sale. This operation has moved oil worth billions of dollars across global markets. The U.S. said this illegal trade helps Tehran bypass sanctions and fund its activities.

U.S. Treasury official Scott Bessent said Washington will continue to tighten pressure on Iran’s financial sources. He warned that any individuals or companies helping Iran gain financial access would face consequences. The move targets not only companies but also shipping vessels involved in secretly transporting Iranian oil. These ships are part of Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

The sanctions also extend to officials and one entity connected to Hezbollah’s financial institution, Al-Qard al-Hassan. The U.S. accuses these individuals of carrying out secret financial transactions worth millions of dollars. These operations ultimately benefited Hezbollah, while hiding their real purpose from the global financial system.

With this step, the U.S. aims to weaken the financial lifelines of Iran and Hezbollah. Officials say these measures are necessary to stop the illegal oil trade and prevent terrorist groups from gaining access to funds. The crackdown highlights Washington’s continuing focus on Iran’s regional activities and its links to proxy groups like Hezbollah.