KP governor hints at no-confidence motion in provincial assembly

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, has hinted at the possibility of bringing a no-confidence motion against the provincial government. He stated that if the opposition gains even one more member than the government in the KP Assembly, it will be their democratic right to move a no-confidence motion.

He mentioned that the opposition currently has 52 to 54 members in the assembly. “The moment we have a majority by even one vote, we can bring the motion,” he added.

However, PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui clarified that a no-confidence motion is not currently under discussion. “We don’t want to push the province into a political crisis,” he said.

Kundi further stated that they are not conspiring against the Chief Minister of KP. He referred to PTI’s past rhetoric around no-confidence motions, saying the outcome of the previous motion was clear to everyone. “If PTI holds the majority in the Centre, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh, they are free to bring a no-confidence motion too,” he remarked.

He also addressed political interactions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, dismissing claims made by Aleema Khan, who said the Maulana would not join any move against PTI. Kundi noted that Aleema herself once suggested removing Imran Khan from politics.