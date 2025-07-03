Shehbaz champions climate justice at ECO summit in Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Azerbaijan on Thursday to attend the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit. The summit is being held in Khankendi from July 3 to 4, under the theme “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.” He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. PM Shehbaz received a warm welcome at Fuzuli International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture and senior diplomats.

Leaders from ECO’s ten member countries have gathered to discuss key regional issues such as trade, connectivity, climate change, and energy cooperation. The summit aims to promote collective growth across South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. PM Shehbaz will present Pakistan’s roadmap for stronger regional unity and sustainable development. He will also meet other heads of state to discuss joint economic projects and climate partnerships.

During his address, PM Shehbaz will stress Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025. He will urge member nations to enhance intra-regional trade, improve transport routes, and boost clean energy sharing. Pakistan sees ECO as a vital platform for regional peace and progress. The prime minister also wants to strengthen ties with neighboring states for long-term economic stability and mutual growth.

A major focus of his speech will be on Pakistan’s climate vulnerability. He will highlight the country’s repeated exposure to natural disasters, especially the 2022 floods. That disaster alone affected over 33 million people, destroyed infrastructure, and caused losses exceeding $30 billion. PM Shehbaz will urge wealthier nations to support climate-hit countries through funding, technology, and fair policies.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to champion climate justice at global and regional forums. PM Shehbaz believes only united action can tackle today’s urgent environmental threats. He will call on ECO members to adopt greener policies and support each other in adaptation and resilience-building. His message at the summit will reflect a blend of hope, urgency, and the need for fair global cooperation.