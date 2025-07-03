PM Shehbaz renews commitment to polio-free Pakistan, urges stronger global coordination

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to eradicate polio, calling for stronger coordination among national and international partners to protect every child from the disease.

While chairing a high-level Anti-Polio Task Force meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, the premier stressed that complete dedication and unity are essential to ensure every child receives multiple polio vaccine doses. He emphasized that both human and environmental transmission of the virus must be tackled together.

The prime minister praised the dedication of frontline health staff, the efforts of provincial governments, and the support from police and law enforcement agencies in making the campaign successful. He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for backing Pakistan’s eradication drive.

Moreover, Shehbaz lauded global partners such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International, and KS Relief for their continued involvement in the campaign. He specifically acknowledged the efforts of Dr Christopher Elias and the Global Development Program team.

The meeting was informed that targeted anti-polio drives are underway in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to tackle region-specific challenges. These campaigns aim to eliminate the virus from both infected children and the environment to prevent future outbreaks.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of polio worker safety, urging all stakeholders to intensify efforts. With 14 cases reported in 2025 so far, mostly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stressed that political will and global collaboration could finally make a polio-free Pakistan a reality.