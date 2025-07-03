Top Russian navy general killed in missile strike near Ukraine border

MOSCOW – Major General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy head of the Russian Navy, was killed during combat in the Kursk region, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Thursday. He was one of the country’s most senior military officers.

According to the ministry, Gudkov died while carrying out his duties in a border area near Ukraine. Reports on Russian and Ukrainian military Telegram channels claim he was killed by a U.S.-made HIMARS missile in a Ukrainian attack on a command post in Kursk. However, Reuters has not independently verified these details.

Gudkov, 42, previously commanded a marine brigade and played a key role in Russia’s coastal and land force operations, including deployments in Ukraine. He was awarded a top military honour by President Vladimir Putin in February and had been promoted to deputy commander-in-chief of the navy in March 2025.

So far, at least 10 senior Russian commanders have either been killed in action or assassinated since the war began in 2022. Ukraine has not commented on Gudkov’s death, although it has previously accused him and his unit of committing war crimes — charges Russia strongly denies.

In Vladivostok, the headquarters of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, mourners placed flowers beside Gudkov’s portrait at a photo exhibition honouring fallen soldiers. The region’s governor, Oleg Kozhemyako, praised Gudkov’s bravery, noting he often visited frontline troops despite his high rank.

Gudkov’s unit had also been active in battles across Ukraine and in the strategic Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces briefly advanced in 2024. His death marks a significant blow to the Russian military amid the ongoing conflict.