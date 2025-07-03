Afghan refugees left in limbo as Germany suspends resettlement programme

ISLAMABAD/BERLIN – Hundreds of Afghan refugees stuck in Pakistan are facing uncertainty after Germany halted its humanitarian admission programme that once promised them safety and a new start.

The programme, launched in October 2022, aimed to bring vulnerable Afghans — including women’s rights activists, journalists, and at-risk minorities — to Germany. However, after political changes in Berlin, the new centre-right government suspended the initiative in May 2025.

As a result, over 2,400 Afghans who were approved to travel remain stranded. Many like Kimia, a 25-year-old artist and activist, have had their embassy interviews cancelled. “All my life comes down to this interview,” she said from a guesthouse in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the German foreign ministry has confirmed that the programme is under review but gave no timeline for when or if it will resume. NGOs report that nearly 17,000 additional applicants are still in early stages of selection.

The suspension has sparked legal challenges, with Afghan applicants and lawyers arguing that Germany cannot withdraw offers without proving individuals are no longer at risk. Human rights groups warn the pause puts lives in danger, especially as Pakistan tightens its crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Many women fear being sent back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where strict laws ban their education, employment, and movement without male guardians. “If I return, I can’t follow my dreams — I can’t live,” Kimia added, echoing the fear of many still waiting for a safe escape.