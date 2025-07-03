Pakistan netball stars shine bright in semi-final win over Japan

Pakistan has advanced to the final of the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 after a commanding 64-39 victory over Japan in Jeonju-si, South Korea, on Thursday. The Green Shirts remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, displaying dominance in every stage of the game.

The national team started strong, racing to a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Pakistan stretched their advantage to 34-19, maintaining solid control on both ends of the court. The momentum continued in the third quarter, with Pakistan leading 42-28, before sealing the match with a final score of 64-39.

Led by stellar performances from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Amani, Parisa, and Farah Rasheed, the team showed tactical discipline, strong teamwork, and sharp shooting throughout the semi-final. The Pakistan Netball Federation praised the players and congratulated the team for their brilliant performance.

This marks Pakistan’s second victory over Japan in the tournament. They previously defeated them 79-39 in a group-stage clash earlier this week. The team has shown remarkable consistency and is now one step away from lifting the title.

Pakistan will face either the Maldives or Chinese Taipei in the final on Friday, hoping to cap off their unbeaten run with the championship trophy.