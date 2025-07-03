South African air chief meets CJCSC, praises Pakistan army’s role in peace and security

RAWALPINDI – South African Air Force Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including military cooperation and mutual interests. They explored new opportunities to enhance defense ties and strengthen collaboration between the two armed forces.

CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza shared Pakistan’s views on the changing regional security situation. He also emphasized Pakistan’s continuous efforts and key contributions to peace and stability across the region.

Lieutenant General Mbambo praised the professionalism and discipline of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He also acknowledged their sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism, highlighting Pakistan’s important role in maintaining regional security.

Moreover, both dignitaries exchanged views on broader geopolitical developments and agreed on the need for deeper defense partnerships. The discussions reflected mutual respect and a strong desire for long-term cooperation.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the South African Air Chief was presented with a ‘Guard of Honour’ by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent. The visit marks an important step in strengthening military-to-military relations between Pakistan and South Africa.