Disqualification reference filed against 26 sunni ittehad council members

According to sources, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad submitted the reference to the Election Commission. The move came after opposition members caused disruption and damage during the assembly meeting held on June 27.

During the session, opposition members reportedly raised loud protests and created disorder. In response, the Speaker suspended the membership of 26 opposition lawmakers involved in the unrest.

On June 28, Malik Ahmad announced that he would send a disqualification reference against these members to the Election Commission. This step aims to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

The Election Commission will now review the reference and decide on the eligibility of the suspended lawmakers. This case highlights the ongoing political tensions within the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, political observers are watching closely, as the decision may impact the balance of power in the province’s legislature in the coming months.