Gold price rises again in Pakistan, up by Rs800 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a fresh increase on Thursday, continuing their trend in line with the international market. The per tola price of gold rose by Rs800, reaching Rs357,000, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In addition, the price of 10 grams of gold also went up by Rs685, hitting Rs306,069. This increase comes after a Rs600 drop just a day earlier on Wednesday, when the per tola price had fallen to Rs356,200.

Globally, gold prices showed an upward movement as well. The international price reached $3,350 per ounce, including a $20 premium, marking an $8 increase in a single day. This rise influenced the local rates across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver also gained in the domestic market. The price per tola of silver increased by Rs55 and is now being sold at Rs3,871.

These price hikes reflect strong demand in the global bullion market, and investors in Pakistan are closely monitoring fluctuations amid economic uncertainty.