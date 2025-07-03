Major relief for power consumers using 100 to 500 units monthly

ISLAMABAD – In a welcome move for electricity users across Pakistan, NEPRA has approved a reduction in the base power tariff for those consuming 100 to 500 units monthly. This decision is expected to bring much-needed financial relief to millions of households.

According to details, NEPRA has approved a decrease of up to Rs. 1.15 per unit in the base electricity rate. The decision has been forwarded to the federal government for final notification, after which the reduced rates will officially take effect nationwide.

Once implemented, electricity will become cheaper across the country. The maximum tariff for domestic consumers will be capped at Rs. 47.69 per unit, while lifeline users consuming up to 50 units per month will continue paying a subsidized rate of Rs. 3.95 per unit.

Moreover, for lifeline consumers using 51 to 100 units, the rate has been set at Rs. 7.74 per unit. Protected consumers using up to 100 units will pay Rs. 10.54 per unit, while those consuming 101 to 200 units will be charged Rs. 13.01 per unit.

Meanwhile, non-protected users consuming 1 to 100 units will pay Rs. 22.44 per unit. For those using 101 to 200 units, the rate will be Rs. 28.91 per unit, and for 201 to 300 units, the rate is set at Rs. 33.10 per unit.

For higher usage, consumers using 301 to 400 units will be charged Rs. 37.99 per unit. The rate for 401 to 500 units is now Rs. 40.20, while those consuming 501 to 600 units will pay Rs. 41.62. For 601 to 700 units, the tariff is Rs. 42.76, and usage above 700 units will be charged at the maximum rate of Rs. 47.69 per unit.