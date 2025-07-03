FFD4: Aurangzeb lobbies world leaders for Pakistan’s future

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is actively engaging with global leaders at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), currently underway in Seville, Spain. Representing Pakistan, he held several bilateral meetings to build stronger ties with countries and key global institutions. The focus was on boosting development finance, climate resilience, trade partnerships, and institutional reforms.

In a meeting with Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen, both sides discussed strengthening their long-standing relations. They talked about expanding economic collaboration through blended finance, green initiatives, and digital innovation. Aurangzeb expressed interest in using Dutch expertise in agriculture technology, water management, and e-governance to modernize public services in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb also held important talks with Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director of the World Bank. He thanked the Bank for supporting Pakistan’s development agenda and gave updates on reforms under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). He highlighted the upcoming National Green Taxonomy, which will guide climate-friendly investments in Pakistan.

Another key meeting took place with Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The two leaders reviewed IFAD’s ongoing support in Pakistan through six major projects. These include training for youth, community infrastructure, value chain development, climate-smart agriculture, and rural finance. Both sides agreed to continue working together to improve rural livelihoods and tackle food insecurity.

Aurangzeb concluded his day with a strategic session with John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). They explored new ways to promote trade, support SMEs, and attract foreign investment. Emphasis was placed on improving institutional capacity and adopting global best practices to help Pakistan achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth.