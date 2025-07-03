Louis Vuitton unveils rickshaw bag—fashion meets desi streets!

Louis Vuitton has once again captured global attention — this time with a rickshaw-shaped handbag from its Spring/Summer 2026 men’s collection. Designed under the creative direction of singer-turned-designer Pharrell Williams, the collection pays homage to Asian culture through bold, artistic designs. The rickshaw purse, in particular, has become a viral sensation across social media platforms.

Crafted in the brand’s signature monogram canvas, the bag features leather handles, miniature wheels, and a detailed rickshaw frame. It blends traditional street culture with high-end fashion, symbolizing a playful yet respectful nod to South Asian heritage. Fashion enthusiasts and cultural critics alike are applauding the design for its creativity and bold storytelling.

The bag was first revealed in a video shared by fashion curator Diet Prada, who joked, “It looks like it’s here to conquer us… just kidding! But NRIs are going to fall in love with it.” Despite the humorous tone, the buzz highlights the rising influence of cultural fusion in luxury design.

Louis Vuitton is no stranger to experimental fashion. In past collections, the brand introduced bags shaped like airplanes and dolphins. However, the rickshaw design has surpassed them in cultural symbolism and artistic impact, marking a unique chapter in the brand’s history.

Though the exact price hasn’t been revealed, experts expect it to be steep. But fashion lovers argue the true value lies in its innovation, craftsmanship, and celebration of heritage. The rickshaw bag isn’t just a fashion accessory — it’s a cultural conversation starter.