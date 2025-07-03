Hamas to free 10 hostages in potential 60-day ceasefire deal

Hamas has reportedly agreed to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of a potential 60-day ceasefire agreement, according to The New York Times. Sources confirmed that the hostages would be freed gradually, in five separate rounds, during the truce period. Along with the release of 10 living captives, Hamas may also return the remains of 18 deceased hostages to Israel.

The report cited both an Israeli defense official and a Palestinian source close to Hamas. While the proposal is still under discussion, both parties appear to be moving closer to an agreement. The release would take place quietly, without any public ceremonies or large gatherings.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated on Wednesday that Israel is serious about ending the conflict in Gaza and securing the return of its citizens. Speaking in Tallinn, Estonia, Saar confirmed that Israel had accepted the latest proposal put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff. He emphasized the need to begin talks as early as possible.

Saar added that while progress is being made, the world must continue to pressure Hamas. He reminded the international community that Hamas not only began the war in October 2023 but is also responsible for prolonging it. Therefore, global support for the current peace efforts is crucial at this point.

In response, Hamas acknowledged receiving new proposals from Egypt and Qatar, both acting as mediators. The group said it is reviewing the suggestions carefully and hopes to reach an agreement that will lead to a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.