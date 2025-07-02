NEPRA approves Rs1.15 per unit cut to ensure uniform tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), in a move to ensure uniform power tariff across the country, has reduced the electricity rate by Rs1.15 per unit for all but lifeline consumers with the change also applicable to K-Electric consumers.

The development follows Nepra’s hearing of the Power Division’s motion seeking a uniform basic tariff, contending that tariff rationalisation is not aimed at raising any revenues for the federal government but in fact enables the fulfilment of parameters set forth in the Constitution as well as the policy.

In its decision, the regulator has maintained the tariff for lifeline consumers using 50 units at Rs3.95 per unit, whereas those using 100 units will continue to pay Rs7.74 per unit.

Protected consumers with 100 units on their bill will now pay at rate of Rs10.54 per unit, whereas an Rs13 per unit rate will apply to those consuming 200 units a month.

With regards to non-protected consumers, the electricity tariff has been slashed by Rs1.15 per unit for all categories – and the same reduction is applicable on commercial consumers as well, bringing their new average basic tariff to Rs45.43 per unit.

The Rs1.15 per unit reduction also applies to the general services whose existing rate now stands at Rs43.17 per unit.

For industries, the new electricity tariff is now fixed at Rs33.48 per unit after the Rs1.15 per unit reduction. Meanwhile, the new basic tariff for bulk electricity consumers has been set at Rs41.76 per unit.

Agricultural consumers on the other hand will also benefit from the reduction and will now pay at a rate of Rs30.75 per unit.