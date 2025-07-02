AC among 5 killed in Bajaur blast

At least five people, including an assistant commissioner, were killed and 11 others injured on Wednesday as a government vehicle was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafique told the media that five people, including two policemen and a civilian, were killed in an explosion targeting the vehicle on Nawagai Road in Khar tehsil’s Sadiqabad area.

The deceased include Nawagai Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Abdul Wakil, Subedar Noor Hakim, and police constable Rashid, according to the DPO.

“The blast was so intense that the vehicle targeted was completely destroyed,” he said, adding that 11 people were injured in the blast and immediately transported to Khar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

DPO Rafique said security was heightened in the area and relief activities were underway.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident report from the hospital’s medical superintendent to provincial health authorities said the bomb blast occurred at 2pm, adding that four bodies and 18 injured were brought to the facility.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report on the blast from the Malakand regional police officer (RPO).

He also ordered to speed up intelligence-based operations against the TTP and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department’s additional inspector general of police to send a special team to Bajaur.

“A special branch is obtaining intelligence related to the incident,” Hameed said, adding that according to initial information, the TTP targeted the assistant commissioner’s vehicle.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered an inquiry into the incident.