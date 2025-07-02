ECP sets Aug 29 deadline for political parties’ annual account submissions

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reminded all the heads of Political Parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts (Form-D) for financial year 2024-25 on or before August 29. “In terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that the political parties are required to file with Election Commission their Consolidated Statement of Accounts on (Form-D) for financial year, 2024-25 ended on 30th June, 2025 on or before 29th August, 2025,” said a press release issued here. It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing, annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities. The Consolidated Statement of Accounts to be submitted to the Election Commission complete in all respect and shall accompany by report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head.