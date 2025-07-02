NDMA issues fresh flood, GLOF alert

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a fresh warning regarding flash floods and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events on Wednesday citing severe weather conditions, as heavy monsoon rains killed 63 across the country in one week.

According to the NDMA, the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province reported the highest number of casualties due to rain-related incidents since June 26, 22, followed by Punjab with 21, Sindh with 15 and five in Balochistan. At least 113 were injured throughout the country, among them 45 children, 37 men and 31 women.

The disaster management authority has warned provincial and local authorities to stay on high alert throughout the monsoon season, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas, as heavy rains continue to batter parts of Punjab and KP. A deadly flash flood last week in the northwestern Swat Valley swept away 17 members of a single tourist family during a sudden rise in water levels. Twelve bodies have been recovered so far, according to rescue officials, with search operations ongoing for the remaining person.

“National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts for various regions of Pakistan in light of forecasted severe weather conditions expected from 2nd to 8th July 2025,” the NDMA said. “These alerts highlight the growing risk of flash floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and urban flooding in different parts of the country.”

The NDMA said low to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until July 5, after which an active southwest monsoon system, coupled with a westerly wave, is expected to enter the country and generate moderate to heavy rainfall and localized thunderstorms.