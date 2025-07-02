Rescue-1122 saves drowning man

The life of a man trapped in a sudden flash flood in the Haro River was saved due to timely response of Rescue 1122. According to details, a shepherd was caught in a flash flood near Marri Kunjour, a suburban area of Attock. Upon receiving the alert, a well-trained Rescue 1122 team swiftly reached the scene and launched an immediate rescue operation and successfully pulled the 45-year-old victim to safety. The rescued man expressed deep gratitude to Rescue 1122, stating, “Allah Almighty granted me a new life.” As part of monsoon preparedness efforts, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had earlier directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and rescue agencies across Punjab to remain on red alert.