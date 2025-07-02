SBP reserves jump to $14.51 billion by end of FY2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released provisional data on the country’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of the fiscal year 2024–25. As of June 30, 2025, Pakistan’s total reserves with the central bank stood at $14.51 billion, showing a major rise.

According to the SBP, reserves grew by $5.12 billion over the past 12 months. This increase came due to loan inflows from IMF, improved remittances, and better export earnings. The central bank also credited tight monetary policies for helping stabilize reserves.

At the end of the previous financial year, on June 30, 2024, reserves were $9.39 billion. This means the country added over 35% more reserves in just one year. Experts say this boost offers some breathing room to manage external debt and import payments.

However, despite the growth, economists warn the economy is not out of danger yet. Rising global oil prices, debt repayments, and political uncertainty still pose risks. Experts advise keeping policies strong and ensuring steady export growth.

The SBP is expected to keep a close eye on the balance of payments in the coming months. With better reserves, Pakistan can now meet short-term obligations, support the rupee, and build investor confidence—but only if reforms continue.