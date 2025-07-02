Pakistan railways raises fares by 2% after fuel hike

Pakistan Railways has raised train fares by 2% following a major increase in petroleum prices across the country. The decision came after the department faced rising operational costs due to expensive diesel. A notification was issued confirming that new fares will apply from July 4.

This hike affects all passenger trains, shuttle services, and special saloon coaches. The 2% increase will also apply to advance bookings already made by passengers. Pakistan Railways has instructed its IT departments and divisional superintendents to update the fare system immediately and ensure proper implementation nationwide.

According to railway officials, the diesel price hike caused a monthly loss of over Rs109 million to the railway department. They explained that the fares had remained unchanged for a long time despite fuel cost increases. The fare revision, they said, was necessary to avoid service disruptions and keep trains running smoothly.

Earlier, the government increased petrol and diesel prices starting July 1 for the next 15 days. Petrol rose by Rs8.36 per liter, and diesel went up by Rs10.39 per liter. The new fuel prices are now Rs266.79 for petrol and Rs272.98 for diesel, according to the official government notification.

The finance ministry said the hike was made on the advice of OGRA and other relevant bodies. Officials added that global market rates and local needs were considered. As fuel prices rise, transport costs and inflation are expected to grow, making daily life more expensive for ordinary citizens.