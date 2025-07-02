Trump calls Mamdani a ‘crazy communist’, vows to save New York

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump once again criticized Zohran Mamdani, the progressive Democratic candidate for New York City mayor. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called Mamdani a “crazy communist” and claimed he would ruin the city. “I won’t let this crazy communist destroy New York,” Trump wrote.

He added that he holds all the power to stop Mamdani’s rise. “The people can relax,” he said. “I hold all the cards. I will save New York and make it great again.” His post quickly spread across media channels, drawing strong reactions from supporters and critics alike.

Trump has attacked Mamdani several times in the past. He previously told voters that supporting Mamdani would be a huge mistake, calling him a danger to public safety. Trump also criticized Mamdani’s views on housing, police reform, and immigration, claiming they would increase crime and drive businesses away from the city.

In a past rally, Trump even threatened to block federal funds to New York if Mamdani becomes mayor. “If you vote for him, you vote for failure,” Trump had said. These warnings are part of a broader strategy by Trump to influence key local races, especially in cities where Republicans see an opportunity to push back against left-wing movements.

So far, Zohran Mamdani has not directly responded to the latest remarks. However, his campaign continues to grow, especially among young voters, immigrants, and low-income communities. His supporters say he offers real change, while critics say he lacks experience. The race for New York mayor remains tense, as Trump’s statements continue to stir controversy across party lines.