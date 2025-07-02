PAF Chief’s historic U.S. visit revives strategic defence ties

RAWALPINDI – In a major move to strengthen defence cooperation, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, has completed a historic visit to the United States — the first by a serving PAF Air Chief in over a decade. The visit, termed a strategic milestone, focused on enhancing bilateral military ties and discussing key global and regional security issues.

During his visit, the Air Chief held high-level meetings at the Pentagon with senior U.S. defence leaders including Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs) Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force General David W. Allvin. Talks centered on deepening military cooperation, conducting joint training programs, and expanding technology exchange between the two air forces. The Air Chief emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing defence partnership with the U.S. and vowed to strengthen military-to-military collaboration.

He also visited the U.S. State Department, where he met with Mr. Brown L. Stanley and Mr. Eric Meyer. These discussions highlighted Pakistan’s vital role in regional stability, ongoing counterterrorism efforts, and its strategic outlook on evolving South and Central Asian dynamics. The meetings helped build mutual understanding on critical geopolitical matters.

At Capitol Hill, the Air Chief engaged with key U.S. Congress members including Mr. Mike Turner, Mr. Rich McCormick, and Mr. Bill Huizenga. The sessions allowed Pakistan to present its perspective on regional security, global defence challenges, and the role of emerging technologies. The Air Chief also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and its significant contributions to the global war on terror.

This landmark visit not only reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force’s dedication to promoting peace and security but also laid the foundation for future collaboration. It strengthened institutional dialogue, boosted strategic interoperability, and opened new avenues for long-term defence cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.