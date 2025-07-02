PM Shehbaz briefed on Swat river tragedy by KP governor

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, where he was given a detailed briefing on the tragic incident that occurred in the Swat River. The meeting also included discussions on the overall national situation and matters concerning public safety and governance in the province.

Governor Kundi informed the Prime Minister about the circumstances of the Swat River tragedy, where several lives were lost due to a boating or river-related accident. He shared updates regarding the rescue operations, relief efforts, and the condition of those affected. The incident has raised serious concerns over safety protocols in the region, especially during the tourist season.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the heartbreaking accident. He extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. He also directed relevant departments to strengthen their emergency response systems and take preventive steps to avoid such incidents in the future. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for training, equipment, and timely coordination among rescue teams.

In a separate development, the Prime Minister also held a meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan. Both leaders exchanged views on the current political climate and the broader national issues. The meeting aimed to promote political cooperation and dialogue in a time of economic and security challenges.

A media statement issued by the PM Office confirmed the presence of key political figures during the meetings. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Public Affairs Minister Rana Mubashir Iqbal, PM’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Special Assistant Talha Burki also attended. The meetings highlighted the government’s focus on public safety, unity, and efficient governance.