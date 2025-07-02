Stay alert Punjab: Heavy rains expected, rivers swelling rapidly

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an urgent alert warning of rising water levels in all major rivers and their adjacent streams across the province. The alert states that from July 7 onward, heavy monsoon rains are expected to cause significant water level increases. This is part of a powerful monsoon system predicted to start from July 6, bringing widespread rainfall and possible flooding.

PDMA’s spokesperson highlighted a serious risk of flash floods in the Rod Kohi areas of the Dera Ghazi Khan division due to sudden heavy rain. Urban centers in Punjab face threats of urban flooding as drainage systems may get overwhelmed. Additionally, the mountainous regions of Murree and Galiyat are vulnerable to landslides caused by soil erosion triggered by heavy rains.

Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed all district deputy commissioners to maintain high vigilance and coordinate emergency measures. He emphasized the importance of farmers taking timely precautions according to weather forecasts. All district emergency operation centers and the provincial control room have been activated to closely monitor the developing situation.

Rescue teams, including the 1122 emergency service, have been put on full alert with machinery and trained staff ready to respond to any disaster. The PDMA advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather and warned people against living in weak or damaged buildings prone to collapse during storms.

Furthermore, DG Kathia cautioned residents to keep children away from waterlogged and flood-prone areas. He also advised avoiding open places during thunderstorms and lightning. For immediate help, the public can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129, which is fully operational during this period.