Twelve injured in early morning bus crash at New York’s port authority terminal

Twelve people were injured on Wednesday morning after two buses collided at Manhattan’s busy Port Authority Bus Terminal, triggering major travel disruptions across New Jersey Transit routes.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. in an inbound bus lane from the Lincoln Tunnel. According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), one bus slammed into the rear of another, causing the lane to block and traffic to pile up for several blocks.

Emergency responders said twelve passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One of the bus drivers had to be rescued using specialized equipment after being trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact.

“We had some difficulty getting up the ramp, because it backed traffic up behind it,” said FDNY Deputy Chief Jason Saffon. “With help from Port Authority Police, we cleared the way for ambulances to reach the scene quickly.”

Following the accident, NJ Transit diverted buses to alternate terminals including Secaucus Junction, Hoboken Terminal, and Newark Penn Station. Passengers were told that their bus tickets would be honored on NJT rail and PATH trains.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision. Further updates are expected once more details become available. Commuters are advised to check for real-time service changes.