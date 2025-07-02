Maryam Nafees blasts toxic parenting myths that ‘boil her blood’

Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees has openly criticized harmful and outdated advice that new mothers often receive. She shared a post on Instagram that upset her deeply. The post described a mother-in-law telling her daughter-in-law not to feed her baby because her hair was wet after a bath. Maryam said such stories “boil her blood” because they harm innocent babies.

The post explained how the baby waited for the mother’s hair to dry. By then, the baby had fallen into a deep sleep with an empty stomach. The writer felt sad seeing the hungry baby cry but not get fed. The post also mentioned other wrong beliefs, like mothers’ stomach problems affecting babies through breast milk and moon eclipses causing cleft palates.

Maryam firmly rejected these old beliefs. She encouraged new moms to trust their own knowledge and instincts. Maryam said, “Mothers know what is best for their children.” She reminded them that their natural feelings and love are a powerful guide.

Furthermore, Maryam asked mothers to listen to others but follow their own choices. She said, “Suno sabki, karo apni,” meaning listen to everyone but do what you think is right. Maryam’s message aims to empower mothers and protect babies from harmful traditions.

In conclusion, Maryam Nafees wants people to stop spreading dangerous myths about baby care. She wants mothers to feel confident and supported in their decisions. This bold voice encourages a healthier and kinder approach to parenting in Pakistan.