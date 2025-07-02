Overseas Pakistanis get 120-day tax-free mobile registration

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday unveiled a new facility allowing overseas Pakistanis to register one mobile device tax-free for up to 120 days during each visit to Pakistan. This initiative supports the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy aimed at facilitating seamless connectivity for Pakistani expatriates.

This facility is available through the Temporary Mobile Registration System, an automated and user-friendly platform accessible on the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) portal. Overseas Pakistanis can now conveniently register their devices without paying the customary import taxes, which previously caused delays and extra costs during their short stays.

The 120-day registration period starts from the day of entry into Pakistan, enabling travelers to use their devices freely without interruption. The PTA stated that this move not only enhances convenience for overseas Pakistanis but also helps curb mobile phone smuggling and ensures that only verified, registered devices operate on Pakistani networks.

This system is part of PTA’s broader strategy to promote digital inclusion and streamline regulatory processes, especially for the large Pakistani diaspora that frequently visits home for short durations. The temporary registration can be renewed on each visit, giving flexibility to travelers.

Officials emphasized that this facility aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its telecommunications infrastructure while providing greater ease for its citizens abroad.