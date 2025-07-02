India factory blast death toll rises to 40 as search continues

BENGALURU – The death toll from the devastating explosion at a chemical components factory in Sangareddy, Telangana has reached 40, confirmed factory owner Sigachi Industries on Wednesday. Rescuers are working through debris on the third day of operations.

Earlier reports had put the number at 36, but ongoing efforts recovered more bodies as the site continued to collapse under its own weight. Another 33 people are injured, with several being treated in critical condition at nearby hospitals.

This facility produced key elements used in pharmaceutical pills, supplying major drug manufacturers. Safety experts warn that industrial accidents remain frequent in India due to lax enforcement of regulations and poor disaster planning.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the damaged site on Tuesday, describing the scene as “heart-wrenching.” His team formed a special committee to investigate the disaster and review factory safety standards across the region.

Sigachi Industries announced ₹10 million (≈US$116,000) in compensation for each family affected. It also pledged full coverage for medical treatment of injured workers, as pressure mounts on authorities to tighten safety inspections and oversight.