iPhone users may finally be able to use more than one WhatsApp account on a single device. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s latest beta version for iOS has introduced multi-account support — a feature Android users have had for a while.

Currently, WhatsApp on iPhone only supports one account at a time. But this beta version includes an Account List Page, which allows users to easily switch between different accounts without logging out or restarting the app.

The report highlights that with this feature, users can access each account’s individual chat history, settings, and privacy options with just a tap. This streamlines the user experience, especially for people juggling both work and personal communication.

Alongside this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new notification system designed to help users distinguish which account a message came from. Clicking on a notification will take users directly to the correct account and chat.

This update is expected to be particularly useful for business owners, freelancers, and anyone managing multiple identities on WhatsApp. However, as the feature is still in beta testing, it is unclear when it will be rolled out to all iPhone users.